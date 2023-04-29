Credit Suisse Group Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $499.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $414.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $452.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.47.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock worth $8,741,594. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,821,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

