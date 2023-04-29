Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 149.7% in April

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DHY remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 246,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,252. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

