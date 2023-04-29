Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 57,216 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $365.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $53,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $86,816,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

