Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 43,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -1.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

