Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Crexendo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 43,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.
Crexendo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -1.31%.
Institutional Trading of Crexendo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crexendo (CXDO)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.