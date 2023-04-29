Critical Review: Micromobility.com (MCOM) versus Its Peers

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Micromobility.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Micromobility.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Micromobility.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 778 4736 10122 254 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Micromobility.com’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -39.11% -148.10% -3.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Micromobility.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micromobility.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million -0.01 Micromobility.com Competitors $3.97 billion $48.96 million -19.00

Micromobility.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micromobility.com rivals beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Micromobility.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Micromobility.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micromobility.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.