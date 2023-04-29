Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,299. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

