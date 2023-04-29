Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $1.03-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

CROX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.67. 3,114,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,299. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

