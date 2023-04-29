Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Crocs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,299. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

