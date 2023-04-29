Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.17-$11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.17-11.73 EPS.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,299. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

