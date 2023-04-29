Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.17-11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.29.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,457. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

