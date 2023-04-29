Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $74.92 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

