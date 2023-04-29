CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised CureVac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Stock Up 0.7 %

CVAC stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56. CureVac has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

About CureVac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.