CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Up 3.3%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.55. 57,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 115,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Insider Activity at CURO Group

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. As a group, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,929.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $169,400. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.