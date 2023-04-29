CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 345,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.63. 296,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,669. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CytomX Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.