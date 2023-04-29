CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 345,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.63. 296,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,669. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
