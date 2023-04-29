Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dana updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.25-0.75 EPS.

Dana Stock Up 3.8 %

Dana stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 1,568,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,757. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several research firms have issued reports on DAN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

