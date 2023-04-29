Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3418 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Danone Stock Performance

DANOY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. Danone has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($66.67) to €50.00 ($55.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

