Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is Oslo Asset Management AS’s 6th Largest Position

Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy accounts for about 9.5% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 1,170,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,524. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

