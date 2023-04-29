Decentraland Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $36.59 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,271,532 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

