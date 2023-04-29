Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $213,166.01

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $141.16 million and approximately $213,166.01 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $13.40 or 0.00045885 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

