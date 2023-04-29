Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.82 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Decred has a market cap of $280.82 million and $1.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $18.83 or 0.00064298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00139385 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032471 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00039984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,910,383 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

