Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DRMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,235. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

