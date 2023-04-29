Desjardins Boosts Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

