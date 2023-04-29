Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $193.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

