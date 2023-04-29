Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €20.58 ($22.87) and last traded at €20.16 ($22.40). Approximately 118,341 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.94 ($22.16).

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.03 and its 200 day moving average is €20.64.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

