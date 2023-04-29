Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €20.58 ($22.87) and last traded at €20.16 ($22.40). Approximately 118,341 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.94 ($22.16).
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.03 and its 200 day moving average is €20.64.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.