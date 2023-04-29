DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Insider Activity at DexCom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after buying an additional 493,475 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

