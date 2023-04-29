dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $33.73 million and approximately $951.55 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00311851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,075,606 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00350839 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,405.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

