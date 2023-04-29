Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 43.5% in April

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOMP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

