Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.46. 26,370,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 28,397,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 194,496 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

