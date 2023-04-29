Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Donegal Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Donegal Group stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,984. The company has a market capitalization of $460.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.54 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 53,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.
