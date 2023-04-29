Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.76-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.16 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.31.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

