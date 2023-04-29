DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09-6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.41. 1,088,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

