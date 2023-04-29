Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $528.07

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 528.07 ($6.60) and traded as high as GBX 561.50 ($7.01). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.87), with a volume of 3,681 shares traded.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 551.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 528.38. The stock has a market cap of £70.96 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,194.44%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

