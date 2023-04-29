e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,984,483.80 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

ELF stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

