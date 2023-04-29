EAC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.84 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $17.84 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00668567 USD and is down -77.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $204.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

