Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 11,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

