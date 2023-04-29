Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.06

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $11.36. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 209,289 shares changing hands.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

