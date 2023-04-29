EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

NYSE MCO opened at $313.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

