East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of ERESW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 16,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,483. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

