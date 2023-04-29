Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.66. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

