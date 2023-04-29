EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $174.00 at KeyCorp

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGP. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.70.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $204.45.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.