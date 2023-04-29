eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

