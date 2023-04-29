Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Up 38.3% in April

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $11,605,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $4,886,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgio by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,733,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 908,503 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.
Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.
