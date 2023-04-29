Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Up 38.3% in April

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $11,605,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $4,886,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgio by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,733,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 908,503 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Edgio Price Performance

About Edgio

Shares of NASDAQ:EGIO remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 658,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,871. Edgio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

