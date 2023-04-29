Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $110.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

