Efforce (WOZX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Efforce has a market cap of $16.01 million and $2.25 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Efforce has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Efforce Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

