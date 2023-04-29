Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,304 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Elastic worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Loup Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $8,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Down 2.7 %

ESTC opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.