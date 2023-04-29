Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.2-31.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.66 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.86. 5,338,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $404.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.