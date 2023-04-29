Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.50.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $395.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.86. The company has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $404.31.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

