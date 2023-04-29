Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $395.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.86. The company has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.31.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

