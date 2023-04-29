Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ELROF. Societe Generale downgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.78) to €4.22 ($4.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elior Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.