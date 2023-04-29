ELIS (XLS) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $29.56 million and approximately $1,019.76 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017935 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,329.45 or 1.00015975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.15802965 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $468.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

